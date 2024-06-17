Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.91. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1,126,438 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

