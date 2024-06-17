iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Decreased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,863 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 419,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

