iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,270,600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 403,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,664. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

