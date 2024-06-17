iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. 638,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

