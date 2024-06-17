iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $543.86 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $545.23. The company has a market capitalization of $469.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.46 and a 200-day moving average of $503.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

