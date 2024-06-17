iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $127.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.