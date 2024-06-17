iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $83,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

