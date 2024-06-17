iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $131.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $131.98.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

