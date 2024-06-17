iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTG opened at $22.64 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

