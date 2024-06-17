iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 29.8% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IBTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. 23,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $22.32.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
