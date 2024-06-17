iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $171.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

