iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.13. 976,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

