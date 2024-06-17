iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Trimmed by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

