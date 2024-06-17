iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 450.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,564,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

