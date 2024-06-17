iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $87.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

