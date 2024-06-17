Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down to $105.98

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.98, but opened at $102.00. Itron shares last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 83,949 shares.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Itron Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

