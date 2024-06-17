JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,263,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 4,750,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,829.6 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF opened at $9.55 on Monday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.
About JAPAN POST BANK
