JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,263,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 4,750,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,829.6 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF opened at $9.55 on Monday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

