John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Down to $40.13

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.13, but opened at $39.26. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 11,610 shares.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.