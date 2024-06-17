John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 725 shares.The stock last traded at $39.33 and had previously closed at $39.71.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.
Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.