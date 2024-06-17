John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 725 shares.The stock last traded at $39.33 and had previously closed at $39.71.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ( NYSE:WLYB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

