Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,390,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,575. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

