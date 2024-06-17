JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 257.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.21. 2,199,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,354. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The company has a market capitalization of $557.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

