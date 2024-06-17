JRM Investment Counsel LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $268.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.26 and a 200 day moving average of $248.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

