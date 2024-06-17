JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 224.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

