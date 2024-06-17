JRM Investment Counsel LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

