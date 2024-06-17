Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 248,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

