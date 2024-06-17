Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 849,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,885.0 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Up 15.0 %

KSANF stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Kansai Paint has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

