Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.
Kardex Trading Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $260.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.64. Kardex has a 12-month low of $182.02 and a 12-month high of $285.00.
Kardex Company Profile
