Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Kardex Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $260.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.64. Kardex has a 12-month low of $182.02 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

