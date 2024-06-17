Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532,774 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $52,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,140,000 after buying an additional 173,023 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 808.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

