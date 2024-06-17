Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

