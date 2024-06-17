Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,315 ($29.48) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($26.61) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,163.75 ($27.55).

Keywords Studios Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,224 ($28.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10,571.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,612.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,533.14. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,101 ($14.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.81).

In related news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.14) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($71,161.34). 5.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

