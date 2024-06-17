Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.
About Kinaxis
