Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,634,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.78% of Kinder Morgan worth $3,045,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

KMI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

