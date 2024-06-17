Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.