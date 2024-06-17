Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 11,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

