KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $860.00 to $950.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $835.05 and last traded at $834.55, with a volume of 149848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $824.84.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $728.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
