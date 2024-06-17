Kroger’s (KR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Kroger stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Kroger by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 109.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

