Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,584,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 23,042,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,160.2 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $6.93 on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

