Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,584,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 23,042,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,160.2 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $6.93 on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
