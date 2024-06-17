Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 72,802 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

