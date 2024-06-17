Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $980.00 to $1,100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $1,049.94 and last traded at $1,046.30, with a volume of 250100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,035.98.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,989 shares of company stock worth $1,904,810. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after acquiring an additional 314,224 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $192,668,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $940.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $883.58. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

