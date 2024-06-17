Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. 4,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $344.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Mollie Fadule bought 10,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Landsea Homes news, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $56,063.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,014.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mollie Fadule bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,490.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,117,162 shares of company stock worth $24,769,272. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSEA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSEA

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.