Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $42.45

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.45, but opened at $43.59. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 37,307 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,949,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,137,000 after acquiring an additional 140,904 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after acquiring an additional 596,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

