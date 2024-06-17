Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading 4.9% Higher

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 155,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,232,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.