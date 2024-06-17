Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,832,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 16,664,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $1.42 on Monday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

