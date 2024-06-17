Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,832,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 16,664,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $1.42 on Monday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
