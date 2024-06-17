LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.25. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

