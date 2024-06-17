Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

LIN opened at $436.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

