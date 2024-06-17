Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives $138.33 Average PT from Analysts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $118.00 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lindsay by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $10,751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lindsay by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

