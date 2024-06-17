LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at LINKBANCORP

In related news, Director George Parmer bought 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,600.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LINKBANCORP news, President Carl D. Lundblad acquired 12,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $80,207.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $80,207.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Parmer bought 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,600.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,427 shares of company stock worth $142,890 in the last 90 days. 35.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in LINKBANCORP by 579.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 244,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth $164,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LNKB opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

