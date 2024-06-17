Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Longboat Energy (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Longboat Energy Stock Performance

Longboat Energy stock opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.14) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95. Longboat Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.90 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Longboat Energy alerts:

Longboat Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.