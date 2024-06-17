L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRLCY
L’Oréal Stock Down 3.1 %
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $1.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.