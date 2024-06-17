L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRLCY

L’Oréal Stock Down 3.1 %

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

L’Oréal stock opened at $93.84 on Monday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $1.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.

L’Oréal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.