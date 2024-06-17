Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $206,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.55. 576,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,820. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.20 and its 200 day moving average is $227.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

